Orange Daiquiri Live Resin Cartridge (0.5g)
Grow SciencesResin
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Orange Daiquiri effects are mostly energizing.
Orange Daiquiri potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Daiquiri was bred by Cannarado and popularized by Jungle Boys. This strain crosses Orange Cookies and Grape Pie to give us a sweet citrus aroma with added pine and diesel flavors. It tastes like mandarin liqueur with gas and herbal notes. Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation.
