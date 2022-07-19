Pineapple fans are sure to enjoy the scent and flavor of Pineapple Soda, which has been compared to sour pineapple candy or pineapple soda. This tropical strain’s dominant terpenes are terpinolene and limonene, which is what contributes to its citrusy scent and flavor profile. Not surprisingly, Pineapple Soda cured buds can look like miniature pineapples with various shades of yellows emerging among its flowers.



Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com