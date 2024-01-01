Platinum Garlic Cookies Live Hash Rosin Cold Cure | 1g

by Grow Sciences
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

For Grow Science's Cold Cure Rosin they start with Fresh Press that is placed into a mason jar and left to sit at room temperature until it budders up and the terpenes have separated, creating a thick terpene layer that sits on top of the rosin. The lab techs then whip it to achieve a smooth and creamy consistency.

While the overall color and texture will vary depending on the terpene and cannabinoid content, Cold Cure is known to range in color from pale white to shades of deep yellow or orange, with consistencies from a jam-like sauce to a wet dollop, or play dough-like chunk. 

About this strain

Platinum Garlic Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain - a cross of the unique Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) and Platinum GSC. The result is a very dense, colorful flower with gassy, sweet garlic notes all the way through. We’re still learning about the effects of Platinum Garlic Cookies, so if you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

