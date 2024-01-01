For Grow Science's Cold Cure Rosin they start with Fresh Press that is placed into a mason jar and left to sit at room temperature until it budders up and the terpenes have separated, creating a thick terpene layer that sits on top of the rosin. The lab techs then whip it to achieve a smooth and creamy consistency.



While the overall color and texture will vary depending on the terpene and cannabinoid content, Cold Cure is known to range in color from pale white to shades of deep yellow or orange, with consistencies from a jam-like sauce to a wet dollop, or play dough-like chunk.



