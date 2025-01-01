About this product
Platinum Garlic Cookies Live Resin Diamonds and Sauce (1g)
Grow SciencesResin
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Platinum Garlic Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain - a cross of the unique Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) and Platinum GSC. The result is a very dense, colorful flower with gassy, sweet garlic notes all the way through. We’re still learning about the effects of Platinum Garlic Cookies, so if you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
