Sour San Souci is Garlic Cookie x Sour Dubbs x i95. You may be wondering if you tasted this strain before. Well, you probably have if you tried Bloom Mystery. Bloom Mystery was a complete mystery to us, until recently. We may have accidentally mixed up a few packs at one point.... We honestly had no idea what it was. So, we figured we would call it by its breeders name and then mash in the fact that it was a mystery to us until now. So now for the big reveal.... Bloom Mystery Terp is actually Sour San Souci. Thank you to everyone that loves it as much as we do.



Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com