Strawberries and Cream Live Hash Rosin Cartridge (.6g)
About this product
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with