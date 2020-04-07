Strawberries and Cream, also known as “Strawberries N Cream” or “Strawberries n' Cream,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the delicious Strawberry Cough X The White. Named for its delicious flavor and gorgeous appearance, Strawberries and Cream is the perfect bud for any sativa lover who appreciates a great taste, too. Strawberries and Cream has a sweet and fruity strawberry berry flavor with a rich creamy exhale that is slightly spicy at times. The aroma is just as amazing, with a sweet strawberry overtone that's accented by hints of fresh earth and spices.



