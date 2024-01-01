Strawberry Pie Live Hash Rosin Cartridge | 0.5g

by Grow Sciences
Our Live Hash Rosin is a highly purified, all-natural extract of top-shelf Grow Sciences flower. This is a premium, broad-spectrum product with flavors and high from the plant’s cannabinoid profile. No artificial terpenes, third-party cutting or thickening agents, or distillate are added. Welcome to quality.

Made 100% in-house: Our Flower, Our Extracts, Our Team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com

Strawberry Pie is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Georgia Pie with Strawberry Fritter. The effects of this stony strain are believed to be relaxing, soothing, and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Strawberry Pie include a pleasurable head high and won’t have you feeling too sedated. Medical marijuana patients say Strawberry Pie helps with anxiety, depression, and pain. Pie is believed to test around 26% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, with an aroma that is both earthy and berry. The original breeder of Strawberry Pie is Raw Genetics.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

  • AZ, US: 00000008DCJJ00257791
