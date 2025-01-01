About this product
Sugar Cane Live Resin Cartridge (0.5g)
About this strain
Sugar Cane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum and Slurricane. Sugar Cane is 17% THC, making this marijuana strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Cane effects include focused, energetic, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Cane when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by In House Genetics, Sugar Cane features flavors like grape, sweet, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sugar Cane typically ranges from $30–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Cane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.