Enjoy this perfectly blended terpene profile of Sundae Driver x Gushers . Say goodbye to distillate. This cartridge is filled with our premium Live Resin extracts. This is a top-shelf, full-spectrum product, with the flavors and effects derived directly from the plant’s terpene and cannabinoid profile. This means no outside terpenes, cutting or thickening agents, and no distillate are added. Welcome to Quality.



Made 100% In house. Our flower. Our extracts. Our team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com"

