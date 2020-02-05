About this product
A-Train is an indica leaning hybrid with an herbal, musky aroma. It is known to be a cross of Arcata e-32 Trainwreck x Mazar-I-Sharif.
A-Train is a hybrid cross between Mazar I Sharif and the clone-only Arcata e-32 Trainwreck. This hybrid gives you the classic stoned feeling, imbuing the mind and body with warm euphoria. Be ready for smiles and munchies when you jump on the A-Train.
A-Train effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
27% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.