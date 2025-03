Aero Bond is an evenly balanced hybrid with a lineage of Gorilla Glue (GG #4) and G6 Jet Fuel. Aero Bond packs an earthy, pine aroma with notes of diesel. Users report a relaxing and euphoric experience, making this strain an option for afternoon and evening use.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

