Afterburner is an indica-leaning hybrid with an earthy, mint aroma. It is known to be a cross of Trainwreck x Jet Fuel and GG x Jet Fuel. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.