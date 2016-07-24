Alien Sour Apple is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain with Aliendawg x Sour Apple lineage. Enjoy the perfect combination of sweet and sour apples with a subtle earthy aroma anytime throughout the day.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

