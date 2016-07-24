About this product
Alien Sour Apple Trimmed | Gold
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Alien Sour Apple is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the genetics of Alien Dawg with Sour Apple. Bred by Franchise Genetics, Alien Sour Apple tastes sweet and sour, like a Granny Smith apple. Its heady sativa effects provide a lift of energy and incite an optimistic sense of euphoria.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
License(s)
- MD, US: DA-23-00034
- MD, US: GA-23-00005
Notice a problem?Report this item