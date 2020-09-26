About this product
Angus is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy, floral aroma. It is a cross of Durban Poison and Cookie Crisp. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, terpinolene, beta-caryophyllene, ocimene, limonene
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.