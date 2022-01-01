About this product
Angus is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy, floral aroma. It has a calming effect on the body, making it best for evening use. Its antioxidant properties can help protect cells from harmful free radicals. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
Medicinal properties: antifungal, antibacterial, stress relief, anti-inflammatory, antimutagenic, antiviral
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.