Angus is an indica leaning hybrid with an earthy, floral aroma. It has a calming effect on the body, making it best for evening use. Its antioxidant properties can help protect cells from harmful free radicals. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.



Medicinal properties: antifungal, antibacterial, stress relief, anti-inflammatory, antimutagenic, antiviral