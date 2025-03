Berry Diesel is a sativa-leaning hybrid strain with Chem 4 and Strawberry Diesel lineage. A burst of berries, fruit, and an undertone of diesel aroma will delight your senses. Berry Diesel is a great strain for any time of day.



Our signature Georgies pre-rolls are expertly crafted with strain-specific whole buds, never shake and trim, to preserve moisture. The cylindrical design offers radial compaction to create an even burn that pulls smooth like fresh mountain air. Each container holds five half-gram (.5g) pre-rolls.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

