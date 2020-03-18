About this product
Biohazard is a sativa leaning hybrid with a musky spice aroma. It is known to be a cross of G-13 x Poison Kush.
Created by Archive Seed Bank, Biohazard is a cross between two legendary strains, Skunk Va Chemdog 91 and Do-Si-Dos, that results in potent, resinous buds deserving of their name. Buds grow dense with dark purple and green colors that are accented by rich orange hairs. The smell and flavor offer notes of incense, cookie dough, and diesel, a funk sure to fill up a room. The high is equally strong, making Biohazard an ideal strain for experienced users who want to challenge their tolerance.
Biohazard effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
55% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.