Blue Magoo is a well-balanced hybrid with a lineage of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud. Blue Magoo has a musky, floral, berry, and piney aroma. By choosing Blue Magoo, you're not simply picking a cannabis strain - you're embarking on a captivating journey. Let yourself be transported by its mystical charm and uncover the secrets of its blueberry delight at any time of day!



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

