Bluniverse is a well-balanced hybrid with a sharp piney aroma. It is known to be a cross of Blue Magoo and Ms. Universe. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, ocimene



Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium Grow West flower; never shake and trim for a slow even burn! Every container holds two half-gram pre-rolls.