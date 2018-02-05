Loading…
Bluniverse Shake

by Grow West Cannabis Company
Hybrid THC 21%
About this strain

Bluniverse

Bluniverse, also called Blue Universe, is a 50/50 hybrid strain bred by Dynasty Seeds. Mothered by Blue Magoo and fathered by Ms. Universe, Bluniverse inherits a complex flavor profile of blueberry, cherry, and vanilla spice. Its initial effects focus themselves cerebrally, with high-flying euphoria that tapers into pacifying relaxation over time. This hybrid may express one of three different phenotypes, one that takes after Blue Magoo, another taking after Ms. Universe, and a third that exhibits a balance of each parent's characteristics.

17 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
52% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
58% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.