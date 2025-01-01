Cambodian Thai x BOEL Skunk is a sativa-leaning hybrid that combines Cambodian and Thai landrace sativa strains with BOEL Skunk. The BOEL Skunk strain was protected from government seizure thanks to the Brotherhood of Eternal Love (BOEL). Find your sunshine any time of the day with this strain.



Our Nectar, also known as Live Resin, is crafted from 100% pure plant ingredients and undergoes an extensive purging process to remove residual solvents and impurities while preserving cannabinoids and terpenes. Packaged in ultraluxe 510 thread cartridges, Live Resin delivers an extravagant cannabis experience through high-quality flower and innovative technology.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

