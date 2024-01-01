About this product
Cambodian Thai x BOEL Skunk Untrimmed | Silver
About this product
About this strain
Cambodian Thai is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cambodian and Thai. This strain is 100% sativa. Cambodian Thai is a landrace strain that originates from Southeast Asia and has a long history of cultivation and use. Cambodian Thai is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Cambodian Thai effects include feeling focused, aroused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cambodian Thai when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, eye pressure, and fatigue. Bred by unknown breeders, Cambodian Thai features flavors like tar, earthy, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cambodian Thai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cambodian Thai is a rare and exotic strain that will make you feel like you’re exploring the ancient temples of Angkor Wat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cambodian Thai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
License(s)
- MD, US: DA-23-00034
- MD, US: GA-23-00005