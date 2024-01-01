Cambodian Thai x BOEL Skunk Untrimmed | Silver

by Grow West Cannabis Company
About this product

Cambodian Thai x BOEL Skunk is a sativa-leaning hybrid that combines Cambodian and Thai landrace sativa strains with BOEL Skunk. The BOEL Skunk strain was protected from government seizure thanks to the Brotherhood of Eternal Love (BOEL). Find your sunshine any time of the day with this strain.

Our untrimmed flower contains sugar leaves that can be incorporated into edibles, teas, and tinctures, offering great value in new silver, resealable packaging.

Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

About this strain

Cambodian Thai is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cambodian and Thai. This strain is 100% sativa. Cambodian Thai is a landrace strain that originates from Southeast Asia and has a long history of cultivation and use. Cambodian Thai is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Cambodian Thai effects include feeling focused, aroused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cambodian Thai when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, eye pressure, and fatigue. Bred by unknown breeders, Cambodian Thai features flavors like tar, earthy, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cambodian Thai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cambodian Thai is a rare and exotic strain that will make you feel like you’re exploring the ancient temples of Angkor Wat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cambodian Thai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.

In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.

We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.

Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.

At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.

License(s)

  • MD, US: DA-23-00034
  • MD, US: GA-23-00005
