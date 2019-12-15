About this product
Canna-So-Hard is an indica leaning hybrid with a musky, spicy aroma. It is known to be of Cannatonic, Sour Tsunami, and Harlequin parentage.
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.