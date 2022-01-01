Chem 4 OG x The White is a sativa with a refreshing earthy citrus aroma. Chem 4 OG is a Chemdawg 4 x SFV OG cross, while The White's parentage is unknown. Common terpenes: limonene, beta-myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool



Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium Grow West flower; never shake and trim for a slow even burn! Every container holds two half-gram pre-rolls.