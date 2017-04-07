Chem 91 x Aliendawg Cherry Bubble Hash

by Grow West Cannabis Company
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Chem 91 x Aliendawg Cherry is an indica-leaning hybrid with Chemdawg x Alien Technology lineage. Aromatic delights await as you dive into the fragrance of Chem 91 x Aliendawg. The aroma is an irresistible fusion of earthy, fuel-like undertones from Chem 91 and the sweet, piney essence of Aliendawg.

The bubbly escape from reality you've been waiting for! Our Bubble Hash is crafted with art and science, using ice water and a sieving technique to produce a pure, solventless extract of unparalleled quality. We suggest grabbing your favorite strain, accessory, and a sprinkle of Bubble Hash for a ride to cloud nine.

Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

About this strain

Chem 91, also known as "Chem #91," "Chemdog 91," and "Chemdawg 91," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Much like many other members of the Chemdog line, the origins of Chem #91 are shrouded in mystery. Rumor has it that the lineage was first cultivated by the illustrious East Coast breeder who also goes by the name of Chemdog, and some speculate it descends from a Thai landrace strain. Chem #91 is thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdog strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence. Some growers believe Chem 91 to be a cross between Chemdog and Skunk, which may explain its particularly pungent aroma. In true family spirit, this hybrid has a very strong diesel smell with a piney-lemon aftertaste. Most Chem 91 crops tend to lean sativa, though you may find indica variants on some dispensary and retail shelves. Consumers should expect a cerebral buzz from this strain.

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.

In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.

We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.

Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.

At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.

License(s)

  • MD, US: DA-23-00034
  • MD, US: GA-23-00005
