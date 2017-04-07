Chem 91 x Aliendawg Cherry is an indica-leaning hybrid with Chemdawg x Alien Technology lineage. Aromatic delights await as you dive into the fragrance of Chem 91 x Aliendawg. The aroma is an irresistible fusion of earthy, fuel-like undertones from Chem 91 and the sweet, piney essence of Aliendawg.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

read more