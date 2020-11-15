Drive-By is a nicely balanced hybrid with an earthy, floral aroma. It is a cross of Granddaddy Purple x Green Crack and Blackberry. Common terpenes: alpha-pinene, beta-myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool



In the mountains of Western Maryland art and science have come together to produce clean, pure, exquisite Cannabis flower.



You will join the connoisseurs and patients who know and appreciate the fine quality and the healing, restorative value of this incredible plant.