Durban x Cindy 99 is a sativa leaning hybrid with a floral, citrus aroma. Some patients have compared the smell to Sour Patch Kids. It is a cross of Durban Poison and Cinderella 99. Each 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.