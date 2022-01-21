About this product
ECSD x Tangerine Haze is a sativa with a sweet, pine aroma. ECSD is a variety of Sour Diesel (Original Diesel x DNL), while Tangerine Haze is a G13 Haze x NYC Diesel cross.
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.