Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry is a sativa leaning hybrid with a spicy, citrus aroma. Its lineage includes the following crosses: Girl Durban Poison x Kush, Chemdawg x Alien Technology, and Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison.
Common terpenes: limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-humulene, beta-myrcene
Georgies are the perfect way to offer convenience to your patients. Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium cannabis flower; never shake and trim! Every container holds five half-gram pre-rolls.
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.