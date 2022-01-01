Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry is a sativa leaning hybrid with a spicy, citrus aroma. Its lineage includes the following crosses: Girl Durban Poison x Kush, Chemdawg x Alien Technology, and Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison.



Common terpenes: limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-humulene, beta-myrcene



Georgies are the perfect way to offer convenience to your patients. Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium cannabis flower; never shake and trim! Every container holds five half-gram pre-rolls.