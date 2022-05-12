Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry is a sativa leaning hybrid with a spicy, citrus aroma. Its lineage includes the following crosses: Girl Durban Poison x Kush, Chemdawg x Alien Technology, and Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison. Common terpenes: limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-humulene, beta-myrcene



In the mountains of Western Maryland art and science have come together to produce clean, pure, exquisite Cannabis flower.



You will join the connoisseurs and patients who know and appreciate the fine quality and the healing, restorative value of this incredible plant.

