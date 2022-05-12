About this product
Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry is a sativa leaning hybrid with a spicy, citrus aroma. Its lineage includes the following crosses: Girl Durban Poison x Kush, Chemdawg x Alien Technology, and Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison. Common terpenes: limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-humulene, beta-myrcene
In the mountains of Western Maryland art and science have come together to produce clean, pure, exquisite Cannabis flower.
You will join the connoisseurs and patients who know and appreciate the fine quality and the healing, restorative value of this incredible plant.
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.