Forum Cookies x Aliendog Cherry is a sativa leaning hybrid with a spicy, citrus aroma. Its lineage includes the following crosses: Girl Durban Poison x Kush, Chemdawg x Alien Technology, and Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison. Common terpenes: limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-humulene, beta-myrcene



Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium Grow West flower; never shake and trim for a slow even burn! Every container holds two half-gram pre-rolls.