FPOG x Sour Dub is a sativa leaning hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. FPOG is a Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush cross; Sour Dub is an East Coast Sour Diesel x Sour Bubble cross. Common terpenes: terpinolene, beta-myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene



In the mountains of Western Maryland art and science have come together to produce clean, pure, exquisite Cannabis flower.



You will join the connoisseurs and patients who know and appreciate the fine quality and the healing, restorative value of this incredible plant.