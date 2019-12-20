About this product
FPOG x Sour Dub is a sativa leaning hybrid with an earthy, citrus aroma. FPOG is a Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush cross; Sour Dub is an East Coast Sour Diesel x Sour Bubble cross. Common terpenes: terpinolene, beta-myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene
Due to its concentrated nature, kief tends to yield higher percentages of cannabinoids and terpenes than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.
About this strain
FPOG, also known as "Fruity Pebbles," "Fruity Pebbles OG," and "Fruity OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Alien Genetics. FPOG was a limited-time offering from the breeder, although some new varieties may now exist. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects of FPOG will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!
FPOG effects
Reported by real people like you
674 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.