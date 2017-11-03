FPOG x Sour Dub Untrimmed | Silver

by Grow West Cannabis Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

FPOG x Sour Dub is a sativa-leaning hybrid. FPOG lineage is Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush. Sour Dub has East Coast Sour Diesel x Sour Bubble lineage. Enjoy a variety of fruity, tropical, citrus, and earthy scents! This indulgence is perfect for any time of day.

Our untrimmed flower contains sugar leaves that can be incorporated into edibles, teas, and tinctures, offering great value in new silver, resealable packaging.

Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

About this strain

FPOG, also known as "Fruity Pebbles," "Fruity Pebbles OG," and "Fruity OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Alien Genetics. FPOG was a limited-time offering from the breeder, although some new varieties may now exist. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects of FPOG will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

About this brand

Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.

In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.

We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.

Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.

At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.

License(s)

  • MD, US: DA-23-00034
  • MD, US: GA-23-00005
