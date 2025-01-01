Grape Cake is an indica-dominant strain with Grape Stomper x Cherry Pie X Wedding Cake lineage. Grape Cake emits a delightful scent that combines the sweetness of grapes with subtle hints of spice and herb. Grape Cake is better suited for evening use.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

read more