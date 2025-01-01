Grape Pearls is an indica-leaning hybrid with Silver Pearls x Grape Pie lineage. In Maryland, Grow West is the sole cultivator of the distinct Grape Pearls strain. The aroma is a fruity and woody kush overtone accented by a punch of sour citrus and sweet fruity grapes. Grape Pearls is better suited for evening use.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

