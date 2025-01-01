Grape Pearls is an indica-leaning hybrid with Silver Pearls x Grape Pie lineage. In Maryland, Grow West is the sole cultivator of the distinct Grape Pearls strain. The aroma is a fruity and woody kush overtone accented by a punch of sour citrus and sweet fruity grapes. Grape Pearls is better suited for evening use.



Wildflower is cultivated outdoors in our native Maryland soil, receiving ample sunlight, fresh air, and nourishment from rainwater. Plant extracts, natural oils, and minerals are used to aid growth, but ultimately, the plant relies on Mother Nature to thrive. Wildflower buds are smaller in size, but boast a fragrant, flavorful terpene profile thanks to their constantly changing environment and natural growth process.



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

