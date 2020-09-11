About this product
Grape Stomper x The White is a well-balanced hybrid with a sharp, earthy aroma. Grape Stomper is of Purple Elephant x Chemdog Sour Diesel parentage, but The White's parentage is unknown. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, alpha-humulene
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.