Grape Stomper x The White Pre-roll
About this product
Grape Stomper x The White is a well-balanced hybrid with a sharp, earthy aroma. Grape Stomper is of Purple Elephant x Chemdog Sour Diesel parentage, but The White's parentage is unknown. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, alpha-humulene
Each handmade 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
