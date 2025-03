Houston, we have a problem; what? There is no worry with Houston WHAP – perhaps we should rename it Houston, We Have a Party! With Cereal Killer x Jet Fuel Gelato lineage, this hybrid strain offers a well-balanced experience with sweet, peppery, and sour citrus aromas that can take you on a wild ride. Fuel up on your cannabis journey any time of day with this strain.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

