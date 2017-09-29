Lamb's Bread or Lamb's Breath is a sativa-dominant strain with a Jamaican landrace sativa lineage. This strain has a pungent cheesy, sweet, and herbal spice aroma. This renowned sativa strain is reportedly Bob Marley's preferred choice and is often referenced in his music. This strain can be enjoyed at any time of the day, especially while jamming out.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

