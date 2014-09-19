When it comes to both its candy-like taste and ability to knock out chronic pain, Lifesaver definitely lives up to its name. This indica-dominant cross of the breeder strains BOG Bubble and Subcool JCB was created to meet the special demands of pain sufferers. Relaxing with a grape and bubble gum aroma, this strain is worth a try for those looking for a stronger, medicated feeling. Lifesaver flowers quickly, usually within 8 weeks.