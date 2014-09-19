About this product
Lifesaver is an indica leaning hybrid with a sweet floral citrus aroma. It is a BOG Bubble x Subcool JCB cross.
When it comes to both its candy-like taste and ability to knock out chronic pain, Lifesaver definitely lives up to its name. This indica-dominant cross of the breeder strains BOG Bubble and Subcool JCB was created to meet the special demands of pain sufferers. Relaxing with a grape and bubble gum aroma, this strain is worth a try for those looking for a stronger, medicated feeling. Lifesaver flowers quickly, usually within 8 weeks.
Lifesaver effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.