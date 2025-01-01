Lilac Diesel is an evenly balanced hybrid of Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit x Cherry Pie x Citral Glue lineage. The aroma of Lilac Diesel is a delightful symphony of floral notes, with hints of lavender and lilac taking center stage. Undertones of citrus and earthiness add complexity to the fragrance. You can enjoy Lilac Diesel at any time of the day.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

