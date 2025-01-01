Lilac Diesel is an evenly balanced hybrid of Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit x Cherry Pie x Citral Glue lineage. The aroma of Lilac Diesel is a delightful symphony of floral notes, with hints of lavender and lilac taking center stage. Undertones of citrus and earthiness add complexity to the fragrance. You can enjoy Lilac Diesel at any time of the day.



Our Nectar, also known as Live Resin, is crafted from 100% pure plant ingredients and undergoes an extensive purging process to remove residual solvents and impurities while preserving cannabinoids and terpenes. Packaged in ultraluxe 510 thread cartridges, Live Resin delivers an extravagant cannabis experience through high-quality flower and innovative technology.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

