Lilac Diesel is an evenly balanced hybrid of Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit x Cherry Pie x Citral Glue lineage. The aroma of Lilac Diesel is a delightful symphony of floral notes, with hints of lavender and lilac taking center stage. Undertones of citrus and earthiness add complexity to the fragrance. You can enjoy Lilac Diesel at any time of the day.



Wildflower is cultivated outdoors in our native Maryland soil, receiving ample sunlight, fresh air, and nourishment from rainwater. Plant extracts, natural oils, and minerals are used to aid growth, but ultimately, the plant relies on Mother Nature to thrive. Wildflower buds are smaller in size, but boast a fragrant, flavorful terpene profile thanks to their constantly changing environment and natural growth process.



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

