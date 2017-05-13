Sometimes in life, you cannot help but be in awe of the mysteries, and Majestik 12 is one of those wonders. This lineage is highly classified information; let it be not a problem to solve but a reality to experience, as they say. What is the other classic saying, bought the ticket, take the ride? We say enjoy the trip to outer space.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

