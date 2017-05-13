Majestik 12 Premium

by Grow West Cannabis Company
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Sometimes in life, you cannot help but be in awe of the mysteries, and Majestik 12 is one of those wonders. This lineage is highly classified information; let it be not a problem to solve but a reality to experience, as they say. What is the other classic saying, bought the ticket, take the ride? We say enjoy the trip to outer space.

Our Premium Flower is expertly hand-trimmed to respect the integrity of the bud and packaged in recyclable, reusable tins to preserve potency.

Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

About this strain

3C Majestic 12 satisfies all the requirements of a delicious ‘purple’ strain. Leaves of violet and purple? Check. Dense with frosty trichomes and orange pistols? Check. Deep, sweet earthy flavor? Check. Extremely relaxing on the mind and body? Check. This strain is named for a secret committee of scientists, military, and government officials organized to investigate and recover an alien spacecraft—an apt title for this hybrid blend of Space Queen and Obama OG. It hits the mind first, but is closely followed by total body relaxation. Majestic 12 is preferred by patients looking to tackle anxiety and pain at the same time. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.

In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.

We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.

Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.

At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.

License(s)

  • MD, US: DA-23-00034
  • MD, US: GA-23-00005
