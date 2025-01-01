Mandarin Cookies is an indica-leaning hybrid Forum Cookies x Mandarin Sunset lineage. The fragrance of fruit is prominent, with a hint of mint, earth, and herb in the background. Mandarin Cookies are best suited for evening use.



Experience the perfect balance of THCa isolate and strain-specific flower with our Georgies infused pre-rolls. Rolled with only whole flower, never shake and trim, so you can feel good treating yourself to a new standard of potency!



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

